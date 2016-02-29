Unpacking Apple’s Written Testimony For Tomorrow’s Hearing In Congress

This morning, Apple released its prepared testimony for tomorrow’s Congressional hearing on its current feud with law enforcement over San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook’s iPhone.

The FBI got a court order on February 16 demanding that Apple write new firmware code that would disable the security features of Farook’s iPhone 5c and enable the FBI to log in. Apple has refused.

Apple attorney Bruce Sewell will testify to the House Judiciary Committee tomorrow, along with FBI Director James Comey and New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Sewell’s testimony includes many of the same talking points that appeared in Apple CEO Tim Cook’s open letter opposing the FBI’s court order, which was issued by the District Court of the Central District of California.

“Hundreds of millions of law-abiding people trust Apple’s products with the most intimate details of their daily lives–photos, private conversations, health data, financial accounts, and information about the user’s location as well as the location of their friends and families,” Sewell will tell lawmakers tomorrow.

“Some of you might have an iPhone in your pocket right now, and if you think about it, there’s probably more information stored on that iPhone than a thief could steal by breaking into your house,” Sewell says. “The only way we know to protect that data is through strong encryption.”

Sewell backs up Apple’s claim to the court that fulfilling the FBI’s request would be “unreasonably burdensome“: