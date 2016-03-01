What Made The Aeron Chair An Icon

Your average furniture designer would like you to believe his products will change your life. Most don’t, of course, but for millions of desk jockeys in offices around the globe, one task chair has done precisely that: the Aeron by Bill Stumpf (1936–2006) and Don Chadwick for Herman Miller.

Originally conceived as a product for the elderly (Stumpf was the son of a gerontology nurse which undoubtedly influenced his approach), the task chair came to symbolize of a shift in the way offices conceived of furniture for employees. Everyone from a secretary to a CEO could have his or her own throne that represented the most thoughtful details and advanced engineering of the time. The design was an instant hit. MoMA acquired one for its collection before it debuted on the market in 1994.

The idea of the chair was that it would conform to the sitter’s needs, not vice versa. So the seat is made from breathable, stretchable fabric that’s suspended like a supportive hammock on an aluminum frame. There are numerous adjustments—seat height, arm height and angle, tension of the reclining seat back, lumbar support position and depth—to accommodate myriad users. Need to have an impromptu meeting with a coworker? The Aeron is set on wheels to make moving it around a breeze.

The Aeron was based on the following tenets, which still inform the design and development of new task chairs for Herman Miller:

1. A chair should be perceived as comfortable before, during, and after sitting upon it. Comfort is as much a matter of the mind as of the body.

2. A chair should enhance the appearance of the person sitting upon it.

3. While allowing postural movement, the chair should also embrace the body.