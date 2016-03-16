Fast Company Is Hiring A Social Media Producer

Have an eye for business and technology content? We’re looking for a social media producer who will help shape the social media presence of Fast Company. A background in journalism is a requirement. The producers and interns will work closely with the FastCompany.com news team in our Manhattan office.
Duties:
- Manage multiple social media accounts—such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Snapchat—on a daily basis;
- Interact and engage with Fast Company‘s audience and followers;
- Monitor the success of posts and tweak your social strategy accordingly;
- Plan overnight and weekend social queues;
- Pitch and support ideas for enterprising social media reporting projects;
- Pitch and write stories for FastCompany.com
- Provide social support for our news-pegged live blogs and live chats;
- Help coordinate social coverage for Fast Company‘s events and conferences.
This position is a good fit for you if:
- You have active social media accounts that you demonstrably use to find, follow, and share news;
- You know how to use social media management tools including (but not limited to) Tweetdeck;
- You have impeccable grammar and spelling;
- You can work quickly and accurately, even while multitasking;
- You have great headline-writing skills;
- You enjoy working independently and collaboratively;
- You have a background in journalism.
- You are interested in experimenting with newer platforms such as Periscope and Snapchat.
This position pays by the hour. To apply, please send your C.V. and a cover letter explaining why you are the right person for the job to Rose Pastore: rpastore at fastcompany dot com. EOE