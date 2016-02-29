John Oliver Finally Takes On Donald Trump, “America’s Back Mole”

So far in this election cycle, comedian and host of Last Week Tonight John Oliver has chosen to ignore a certain presidential candidate rather than devote any time to taking him down. Apparently enough was enough on Sunday, as Oliver gave a scathing takedown of one Donald J. Trump.

“Donald Trump is America’s back mole—it may have seemed harmless a year ago, but now that it has gotten frighteningly bigger, it is no longer wise to ignore it,” Oliver said.

He first gave Trump props for his recent humorous (read: completely crazy for someone running for president of the United States) jabs at Marco Rubio, where Trump squirted a water bottle to imitate the amount of sweat pouring down Rubio’s face.

And then it really began: Oliver showed clips of Americans explaining why they would vote for Trump—his way of “telling it like it is,” how he’s financially independent, etc. Oliver then proceeded to explain why every single one of those reasons was invalid. Here are our some of our favorites:

On Donald Trump’s use of a gold Sharpie:

“It’s something that gives the passing appearance of wealth, but is actually just a cheap tool.”

On Trump’s tendency to, uh, stretch the truth:

“I’m not even sure if (Trump) knows he’s lying. I think he just doesn’t care what the truth is.”

On Trump’s favorite phrase:

“‘I’ll sue you’ is Trump’s version of ‘Bazinga!’ It doesn’t really mean anything, but he says it all the time.”