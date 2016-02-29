advertisement
Own Your Next Meeting With These Public Speaking Tips From the 2016 Oscars

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Co.Create Associate Editor KC Ifeanyi sat down with speech expert John Armstrong to talk about what we can learn from the best Oscar speeches when it comes to public speaking. What made Mark Rylance’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor one of the most memorable of the night? Where could Leonardo DiCaprio have done better? Watch the pair break it down in this video.

