How Your Grocery Store And Your Coworkers Unconsciously Shape Your Behavior

Whether you realize it or not, some people, places, and situations license you to behave in certain ways you otherwise wouldn’t. According to the growing field of embodied cognition , these “permission zones” allow us to enter an alternate emotional space–sometimes by stepping into a literal one, like a zoo, movie theater, or fast food joint.

Other times, an event or behavior can transform the place where we already are–like the office–into one where we have a certain behavioral latitude that we didn’t just moments before.

Is it any wonder that despite the criticism they’ve received over the years for selling high-calorie food, McDonald’s and Burger King have both struggled to sell fruit and salads? The truth is that the impulse to eat fast food is all about entering a permission zone, where we allow ourselves to splurge on a greasy, non-nutritious meal. Fast food joints just have different ways of encouraging customers to grant themselves leeway.

Make your way down aisle nine, and you’ll find you’ve never been so discriminating when it comes to roasted fig puree.

Five Guys, for instance, stacks bags of potatoes from the entrance up to the counter—”look, natural ingredients!”—and the decor taps into a mid-century nostalgia that makes customers feel okay about eating made-to-order burgers and fries that aren’t any healthier than the prewrapped quarter-pounders under a McDonald’s heat lamp.

In other words, all permission zones are subjective. Sure, there’s an established trend toward eating organic, locally sourced foods, but that’s only part of Whole Foods’s overall effect on shoppers. Once consumers pass through the doors of a Whole Foods, their behavior, and even their perspective on the world, is subtly transformed.

Whether it’s the mostly upscale clientele the store attracts, the homely chalkboard signage, or the sense of participating in a seemly virtuous act of commerce, Whole Foods gives shoppers permission to become more sophisticated, discerning (and arguably more humorless) versions of themselves. Make your way down aisle nine, and you’ll find you’ve never been so discriminating when it comes to roasted fig puree.

But there’s another element at work here, too. As Sandra Blakeslee explains in the New York Times, embodied cognition researchers believe that people “think not only with their brains but with their bodies.” In this view, our bodies in turn suggest various abstract concepts to our brains, and it’s this back-and-forth that determines our behavior.