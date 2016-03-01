How To Make Small Talk That Doesn’t Confuse Or Offend Your International Colleagues

On a trip to Moscow, one of my Russian colleagues whispered to me, “Erin, you might want to smile less while in public.” When I looked questioningly at her, she responded, “We Russians have a saying: ‘If a person smiles at you on the street, you know that that person is either crazy—or American.'”

Different cultures use different types of behavior when they interact with strangers for the first time. That can dramatically increase the stakes on some of the early encounters between international colleagues and potential business partners. Something as simple as small talk suddenly becomes a make-or-break situation: Either blow your first impression completely, or start building trust right away.

In the U.S., where I was raised, it’s common not only to smile at strangers but to ask about their families and talk about your own children to people you’ve just bumped into. Other cultures tend to save all that for those they feel some closeness with. They feel it’s inauthentic, fake, or downright intrusive otherwise.

The danger is not just coming off like you’re feigning friendship but, worse still, that someone else might imagine there’s a bond between you that doesn’t exist.

I learned this lesson after first moving to France. I was chatting with a Parisian couple at a dinner party. I thought the discussion was going fine when I asked them, “So how did the two of you meet?” and my husband (who’s French) shot a look of surprise my way. Later he informed me, “We don’t ask that type of questions to strangers in France. It’s like asking them the color of their underpants.”

The danger is not just coming off like you’re feigning friendship but, worse still, that someone else might imagine there’s a bond between you that doesn’t exist. Igor Agapova, a Russian colleague of mine, tells this story about his first trip to the United States:

I sat next to an American on the airplane for a nine-hour flight to New York. He began asking me very personal questions: Was it my first trip to the U.S., what was I leaving behind in Russia, had I been away from my children for this long before? He also shared very personal information about himself. He told me he was a bass player and talked about how difficult his frequent traveling was for his wife, who was with his newborn child right now in Florida.

In response, Agapova started to do something unusual in Russian culture: He shared his own personal story, thinking they’d built an unusually deep friendship in a short period of time. The sequel was quite disappointing:

I thought that after this type of connection, we would be friends for a very long time. When the airplane landed, imagine my surprise when, as I reached for a piece of paper in order to write down my phone number, my new friend stood up and with a friendly wave of his hand, said, “Nice to meet you! Have a great trip!” And that was it. I never saw him again. I felt he had purposely tricked me into opening up when he had no intention of following through on the relationship he had instigated.

Different cultures have different layers of information that people either divulge publicly or reserve for private relationships. The cross-cultural communication expert Fons Trompenaars has referred to two distinct approaches to personal interaction: the “peach” and “coconut” models.