What Leaders Get Wrong About Trusting Their Instincts

Some years ago, while driving from Poland to Vienna, my GPS broke down. Forget about buying a printed map; they’d vanished in the two decades since I’d last looked for one. My navigational skills are questionable and I’d only been in the area once before, but I had no choice other than to point the car in what I guessed was the right direction and just drive.

Remarkably, I reached my destination without making a single wrong turn. When I puzzled over how I’d managed that, I could only come up with one conclusion: I’d allowed my instincts to run the show.

Not only do many leaders tend to distrust their instincts as a guide for major business decisions, they often misunderstand what it means to use instinct properly. It isn’t just about abiding a feeling we may have, even if that’s what it feels like we’re doing. Instead, an instinct is an accumulation of the insights you’ve gathered through thousands of experiences, all compressed into a half-conscious impression that guides you toward a course of action.

Using your instincts, then, is about connecting those thousands of impressions. Of course, you can’t consciously explain how all those dots were connected. They simply were.

Some of the most successful business leaders are known for trusting their instincts. Rupert Murdoch supposedly reads most of his newspapers every morning. If a headline is out of line with what he believes his readers want–whether it’s a business reader of the Wall Street Journal, a commuter thumbing through the New York Post, or a British retiree reading the Sun–Murdoch is on the phone with his editors.

The founder of Ikea was no different. You’d find Ingvar Kamprad running cash registers in his stores. Why? Because he was determined to understand not just what people buy but also why. Sitting at the checkout stand let him interact with customers, one at a time.

How can you know how your consumer thinks if you never stand in her shoes?

“There is only one boss,” said Sam Walton, founder of Walmart. “The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company, from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.” You’d often find Walton walking around his stores, interacting with customers.