How A 145-Year-Old Art Museum Stays Relevant In The Smartphone Age

Walking around New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, you can’t help but notice a pattern. Though the world’s largest art museum welcomes diverse crowds of people daily, most visitors have something in common: They’re holding smartphones.

You might think this would be a problem for an institution whose survival depends its ability to capture our attention in the offline world. But the Met, which opened in 1870 and is expanding into its third location on March 18, is ready to embrace smartphones as another opportunity to bring great art to the public.

This week, the Met reveals its latest digital project, a wholly redesigned, simplified MetMuseum.org with a mobile-friendly focus. The redesign, which carries over into the museum’s apps for iOS and Android, is timed to help inaugurate the new Met Breuer location when it opens next month in Manhattan.

For the Met, this newly refreshed mobile presence not only helps it embrace the smartphone era, but it lays the groundwork for future projects that help blend digital and physical spaces.

“People ask me: What is your biggest competition?,” says Sree Sreenivasan, the Met’s chief digital officer. “Is it MoMA? Guggenheim? Our competition is Netflix. Candy Crush. It’s life in 2016.”

Staying competitive requires a multipronged approach: In addition to mobile apps and a website that serves millions of visitors across many devices, the Met’s two-person social media team must strategically channel their limited energy into platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and SoundCloud.

“We believe that every person in the world has something of interest here,” says Sreenivasan of the museum’s massive collection, which spans 5,000 years and more than 2 million square feet. “The question is: How do you surface those things? How do you get them to see them?”