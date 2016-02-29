February 29th’s Forgotten Place In The History Of Women In Leadership

In fifth-century Ireland, St. Bridget is said to have persuaded St. Patrick to declare that a woman could do what was then the unthinkable just once every four years: ask a man to marry her. That day became associated with Leap Day, February 29. In St. Bridget’s time, when women were for all practical purposes owned , first by their fathers and then by their husbands, marriage meant not love but economic survival for them and their children. No doubt many seized their chance to override that power structure and take their fates into their own hands.

Tomorrow, March 1, is the first day of Women’s History Month. So today isn’t just a good time to consider how far women have come, but what we still have left to set right. With entrenched gender gaps in leadership and earnings, here are three Leap Day lessons for professional women with an eye on the future.

The Leap Day tradition was codified in twelfth-century Scotland–again at the behest of a woman, Queen Margaret. The custom continued throughout the British Isles, replete with merry belittlements to remind women of their lack of power all the rest of the time. For example, women on the prowl for a husband on Leap Day were to sport red petticoats as fair warning; this way poor, beleaguered men could spot them coming and run the other way.

Leap Day marriage privilege now seems an amusing anachronism, even though women still prefer men to do the asking at a time when majorities of men and women both think it’s fine for women to propose. More important than these social habits, though, are the structural changes we haven’t yet made–namely in politics and business.

And neither of those spheres looks ready to change without effective leadership. If women are ever to complete their halting journey toward full equality, we can’t just cluck our tongues hearing that women earn 79 cents to men’s dollar. Nor will the saints intercede this time. The onslaught of anti-choice bills introduced by right-wing legislators to curb women’s reproductive rights in the first two months of this year alone are enough to evoke the fifth century–making the phrase “barefoot and pregnant” relevant again. It’s no wonder that poverty’s face is disproportionately female.

Employers need you more than you need them. Document your accomplishments, research their worth, and ask for what you deserve.

The suffering women experience when they’re barred from power is a matter of historical record and present-day fact. The clearest way to correct that in the future is to widen women’s access to power. Here are three strategies every woman can take today in order to put the reins of leadership more firmly into our own hands.

Some experts believe one cause for the wage gap is women hesitating to risk asking for more money at work. But despite some of the ways women can be genuinely penalized (indirectly or overtly) for advocating on their own behalves in the workplace, it remains true that the costs of timidity multiply over the course of women’s careers, leaving us with much less money in the bank when it’s time to retire.