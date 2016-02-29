You Might Not Support Your Candidate For The Reasons You Think You Do

During an election season, reading the exit polls becomes a sport in the media. Voters are stopped after casting a ballot and asked what influenced their thinking. The goal of interpreting exit polls is to determine why voters made the decisions they did.

Perhaps they only thing we’ve grown more used to hearing in election years than poll results is how unreliable polls are. But they’re especially problematic during primary races, partly because the campaigns themselves tend to place too much faith in them. When candidates begin tailoring their messages to what voters in the early primaries say they care about, the campaigns can later be surprised to find those issues aren’t as decisive as they’d first thought.

There’s a psychological reason for this: the process of making complex choices, like the selection of a presidential candidate, begins with having a weak attitude toward a little information and ends up with holding a consistently strong attitude toward a lot more of it.

Voters are faced with lots of information about candidates right from the beginning. Many have just a superficial knowledge of the contenders–what they look like and how they speak–while some have a deeper knowledge of their policy positions. To some degree, people’s prior beliefs about many of those issues affect whether they like a particular candidate or dislike another. But it’s also well known that the image a candidate projects—how much they look and sound “presidential” or the way they handle themselves in debates—shapes those initial preferences as well.

As soon as someone begins to lean in a certain direction, though, mechanisms start kicking in that make that candidate seem more and more favorable. The qualities a voter sees positively begin to hold more weight. Less favorable aspects become less important. Gradually, your initial preference is enhanced, turning a candidate you merely liked something about into one whom you thoroughly support. It’s a process I’ve called “spreading coherence.”

Early in the election, of course, these overall preferences are pretty malleable. A particularly bad debate performance by a candidate, a drubbing in an earlier primary, or a campaign gaffe might tilt a voter toward another contender. But when that happens, the issues a voter believes to be most important tend to change as well. Factors that favor the new preference become salient, while those that drove a love for the previous favorite begin to fade.

In fact, exit polls themselves reflect this psychological dynamic. In many ways, the attitudes voters express to pollsters aren’t so much driven by their opinions on issues as they are by their preference for one candidate over another. It’s often the candidate that drives someone’s position on an issue, not the other way around.