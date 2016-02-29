You Might Apply For Your Next Job By Playing A Mobile Game

The next job you apply for could involve a challenge even before you submit your resume. Two companies are gamifying the recruiting process to change the way they search for talented candidates.

It’s not surprising, given the major shift in the way people look for jobs over the last decade. Research from the Boston Consulting Group and Recruit Works Institute reveals that 55% of searches globally happened through Internet job sites and 35% via a smartphone. Applying through social media and submitting a video interview are rapidly becoming more accepted.

But on the recruiters’ side, things aren’t changing as quickly, even though 95% of companies admit to making bad hires each year. Communication channels are broken or unused as employers invest resources in less efficient ways to attract talent. According to Talent Board, as many as 88% of employers are allowing more candidates to complete their applications even after they fail screening questions. And those who rely on software to automate the recruitment process could unknowingly be discriminating against qualified, diverse candidates.

Changing recruiting wasn’t the original intent for CodeFights. The platform was designed to offer users a way to learn and improve their coding skills by proposing, solving, and discussing challenges with other programmers.

As Tigran Sloyan, CodeFights’ CEO says, “We had a hunch that there was a recruiting angle in CodeFights from the very beginning, but we wanted to make sure that it was an authentic experience both for our users as well as companies.” To do this, he tells Fast Company that they conducted some small experiments that didn’t initially amount to much. “Then we tried Uberbot which was a big hit,” he explains.

Done in partnership with Uber, participants would compete in a timed challenge against the automated UberBot, to solve some of the core challenges faced by the business such as finding an optimal route for a car. “That helped us decide to launch Company Bots as a recruiting product,” says Sloyan, which officially went live in November 2015.

CodeFight’s Company Bots present participants three rounds of challenges with one specific challenge per round. “In each round, both the challenger and the bot are solving a coding challenge. The faster you submit a correct solution, the more points you get,” Sloyan says.