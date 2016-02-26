TrapCovers On Twitter Respond To Corny Acoustic Covers Of “Formation” In The Best Way

Corny white people have been recording ironic acoustic covers of rap songs for almost as long as there’ve been rap songs. It’s a fun way to get a laugh from audiences who are amused by the obvious juxtaposition of the singer’s awkward, white-boy nerdiness and the song’s original context of referring to drugs, streets, revolutions, and other things that the new singer has no experience with. The Barenaked Ladies had a minor hit with a cover of Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power” in 1993, and artists from Ben Folds to Ed Shereen have gotten a chuckle by covering Dr. Dre or Fetty Wap. But as the latest YouTube covers from acoustic guitar-playing white folks–of new anthems like Rihanna’s “Work” and Beyonce’s “Formation”–started popping up, Black Twitter decided to flip the script: Hence the #TrapCover was born.