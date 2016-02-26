This Woman Uses Her Hijab To Transform Into Disney Princesses, Superheroes

Mayalasian makeup artist and Instagram phenom Saraswati ( @QueenofLuna ) is taking hijab fashion to the next level.

The self-proclaimed “comic geek” and “Disnerd” uses detailed makeup and her hijab to transform into characters from Ariel in The Little Mermaid to Alice in Wonderland‘s Mad Hatter. The colorful headware seamlessly becomes Elsa’s blonde braid or Jasmine’s flowing dark locks, complemented by Saraswati’s mad lipstick and eyeshadow skills.

She recently completed an entire Batman series, where she pulled off Batman, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn and more, including a legitimately scary Bane.

Saraswati also does a pretty mean Kylie Jenner. Check out more of her work on Instagram.