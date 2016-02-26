Paul Giamatti Goes Up Against A Film Buff Family For CenturyLink

What do normal, everyday Americans do with really fast Internet connections? Watch movies. Lots of them. And as it goes with knowledge, the more you know, the more you talk about what you know.

The abundance of knowledge is the basis of a new campaign for CenturyLink broadband and Prism interactive TV. Launching during the Oscars, the campaign imagines life among a family of preternaturally gifted film critics. Critics so enamored with their own Hollywood smarts that even the presence of acclaimed actor-cum-CenturyLink spokesperson Paul Giamatti in their dining room, living room, or bedroom fails to impress them. Rather, they’re moved to give him unsolicited notes on his performance, wardrobe, and overall film-buffness.

Arnold Worldwide’s global chief creative officer Jim Elliott says the concept came from what he calls two cultural truths: namely that there’s so much high-quality content available today, and audiences also have unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes and insider content around their favorite programs.

“Thanks to all the amazing forms of technology at our disposal, Americans have never had this level of nonstop access to all that content. So we’re becoming these ravenous devourers of all things entertainment,” says Elliott, adding that because of outlets like TMZ, IMDb, Us Weekly, Vanity Fair, Inside the Actors Studio, and more, people are becoming students of the industry itself. “We’re becoming armchair film critics. We’re becoming Hollywood Insiders. And we can’t get enough of it.”

That led to the idea of having an everyday family try to one-up a real actor’s actor like Giamatti, turning the tables on the celebrity-fan dynamic. “[We thought] what if we had a celebrity spokesperson in a home talking about CenturyLink’s offerings in a completely straightforward and expected way, but then, quickly reveal a family of Hollywood critics who proceeds to unleash their insider wisdom on our unsuspecting celeb without hesitation or apology?”

Giamatti, naturally, delivers a pitch-perfect performance, but his supporting cast are also a big part of the campaign’s appeal. An ensemble cast of mother, father, teenage son, and precocious daughter, the way the family riffs off each other in a natural but knowing way perfectly set Giamatti up as a foil. Director Will Speck, who directed the spots with Josh Gordon (known as Speck and Gordon), says the duo was drawn to the richness of creating a family’s backstory. “It was an opportunity to be able to cast an ensemble of actors that would be good sparring partners for Paul Giamatti and be able to be believable as these slightly annoying but still likeable characters.”

There was also a degree of flexibility in how the cast interacted on set. One of the spot concepts revolves around the family engaging Giamatti in the improv practice of “Yes, and…” while he’s giving his spokes-pitch. And that, in fact, is how Speck and Gordon approached directing.