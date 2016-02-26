Decoding The Facial Expressions Of The GOP Candidates

For tonight’s Republican primary debate, you could have left the TV on mute and still known who was winning or losing. Though you’d obviously have missed out on the substance of the tempestuous disagreements, you would have gained amazing insights into the personalities of the candidates.

Donald Trump was angry and confident, Ted Cruz was a little fearful, and Marco Rubio seemed nervous but happy. That’s the thumbnail analysis by Dan Hill, a specialist in facial coding. According to Hill, such coding “enables us to scientifically yet non-invasively capture, quantify, and analyze the emotions shown by consumers, executives, politicians, professional athletes, witnesses, and others.”

Like a Shakespearean drama, the main characters took the stage with facial expressions that anticipated the action to come. From the beginning, Trump’s eyes were narrowed, angrily realizing “that he will be under attack all night,” noted Hill. He explained that anger has to do with wanting “to control your destiny.” His chin thrust upward, Cruz was combative, and exhibited disgust and fear “under Trump attack for having no friends, knowing the attacks are coming.” And Rubio gave a “hard stare” at Cruz but “also flinching fear with mouth wide and the lip suck.”

During the first explosive moment of the debate, Rubio went on the attack against Trump, reciting an opposition research binder’s worth of negative stories about Trump’s hiring of illegal Polish workers on one of his hotel projects and complaints about the educational standards at his eponymous university.

Like a lion and a hyena battling on the African savannah, the candidates’ facial expressions said everything. “Rubio flashes his big smile (skepticism) at Trump, and Trump is getting angry (eyebrows down, mouth curled in disgust),” observed Hill. “Both talking over each other. Mouth pulls wide by Rubio, claiming “no change.” Lip suck also reveals his fear and the rapid talking is interrupted by both the mouth pulled wide in fear and the lip suck.”

Throughout the debate and their frequent feuds, both candidates showed characteristic gestures, with Trump wagging his finger and “scolding” and Rubio flashing a “sheepish big smile” that shows his skepticism and a need to “soften hard rhetoric” (a move mastered by Bill Clinton 20 years ago).