Reinventing The Tech Accelerator

In late 2009, when Gabriella Draney-Zielke started Dallas-based startup accelerator Tech Wildcatters , the accelerator was still a relatively new idea; there were only a handful at that time; by now, there are hundreds.

Soon enough, Draney-Zielke began to realize what all accelerator founders inevitably realize: Some startups admitted to the program were better than others. The best startups, especially, were willing to critically rethink their assumptions, particularly when it came to what customers want. Draney-Zielke recalls the case of Validic, a company now focused on aggregating data from wearable technology. The founders of Validic started with grand ambitions to change people’s behavior for the better—people who went to the gym, people participating in corporate wellness programs—but when they pitched various companies on their services, the companies weren’t interested.

Tech Wildcatters Executive Team: Molly Cain, Gabriella Draney-Zielke, and Clarisa Lindenmeyer

Or, not quite. The companies were less excited about how to gamify wellness, which was Validic’s initial pitch. The companies were much more excited about something seemingly banal. Validic, along the way, had created a system that aggregated data from various fitness-monitoring devices. Companies had been having trouble pooling all the data in one place.

So the founders of Validic did something smart, recalls Draney-Zielke: they listened to their prospective clients. They scaled back their ambitions for the time being and focused on delivering what customers seemed to want: a fitness-data aggregation platform.

It might seem simple, but that willingness to listen to customers, that willingness to pivot, can be rare in the first-time entrepreneur. For every Validic, Draney-Zielke saw several startups simply unwilling to listen, to change course. So many founders coming through her program were simply stubborn and unyielding. “It almost always revolved around a technologist who refused to believe that everybody didn’t want to buy their product. They believed they’d built the coolest thing out there,” she says. “They started with the solution.” They should have started with the customer.

Now, roughly six years after starting Tech Wildcatters, Draney-Zielke says she thinks she’s found a way to improve the accelerator model, incentivizing more companies to behave like Validic—and more rapidly weeding out the ones that don’t.

The first thing Tech Wildcatters has done for its latest cohort of startups is to attempt to be more scientific about which applicants to admit. Over the years, Draney-Zielke had come to feel that the makeup of various personalities on a founding team leads a startup to thrive or die. She found a survey measuring “hard-wired work-based traits,” and asked successful entrepreneurs who had been through her accelerator to test it. She began to focus on one data point in particular. “We were looking for people [for whom] their number-one thing is that they want to win. They want to win, and win at solving customers’ problems.”