The Spirit Awards: Happy To Curate For, But Not Feed, The Hollywood Machine

Rewind a few years and you’ll notice an interesting pattern between the nominees for the Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards: There’s consistent overlap in the major categories.

This year, Carol, Spotlight, Brie Larson, Cate Blanchett, and Rooney Mara are all up for both Spirit Awards and Oscars. Last year, Birdman, Julianne Moore, Patricia Arquette, and J.K. Simmons scored back-to-back wins in their respective categories. And the overlapping just goes on.

Nominations for the Spirit Awards have always been released well in advance of the Oscar’s coveted role call, with the ceremony taking place just before “Hollywood’s biggest night.” It could be chalked up to coincidence–it’s not as if the Academy is always so gracious as to bestow gold statues to mega blockbusters instead of arthouse darlings. However, one could argue that over its 30-year history, the Spirit Awards have become a tastemaker for the Hollywood mainstream–the resident millennial as the harbinger of cool to the older and out-of-touch.

“We come out with our nominations before the other big award shows–I’m not saying they’re copying us, but they are chronologically following us,” says Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent. “I think we do play a role in the bigger ecosystem where we’re a curator. We’re well-known for discovering new talent and helping to cultivate that talent.”

Josh Welsh

Film Independent is a membership-based, nonprofit in charge of the Spirit Awards and the Los Angeles Film Festival, as well as a host of year-round programs and initiatives geared toward developing new talent within the independent film community–and Hollywood has been taking note.

“We’re supported by the studios–we have great relationships with them. A lot of companies come to the Spirit Awards, they come to the [L.A. Film Festival]–they want to see who’s coming out of our labs. That’s something I love when it happens, but that is not our mission,” Welsh says. “We’re not here to feed the studio machine. We’re here to support artist-driven filmmaking.”

That “artist-driven filmmaking” is where Film Independent is picking up mainstream Hollywood’s slack. Studios have steadily widened the chasm between blockbusters and, essentially, everything else. Doubling down on sure bets–those franchises, sequels, prequels, and remakes–has cleared the way for distributors like Netflix and Amazon to snag the wares of new filmmakers who don’t necessarily have a bloated budget to realize their project, but have an authorial voice and view of life through an alternative lens.