Mark Zuckerberg Condemns Facebook Employees Who Defaced “Black Lives Matter” Slogans

In a private Facebook post obtained by Gizmodo , CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that an employee or employees have been replacing the slogan “Black Lives Matter” with “All Lives Matter” on the message walls at Facebook’s offices. According to Zuckerberg’s memo, which was posted to an internal Facebook page for company announcements, this isn’t the first incident of its kind.

“There have been several recent instances of people crossing out ‘black lives matter’ and writing ‘all lives matter’ on the walls at MPK,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Despite my clear communication at Q&A last week that this was unacceptable, and messages from several other leaders from across the company, this has happened again. I was already very disappointed by this disrespectful behavior before, but after my communication I now consider this malicious as well.”

Facebook and its Silicon Valley peers have repeatedly come under fire for a continued lack of employee diversity—and the misconduct that Zuckerberg describes only serves as a reminder that its workforce skews white and male.

“‘Black lives matter’ doesn’t mean other lives don’t—it’s simply asking that the black community also achieves the justice they deserve,” Zuckerberg continued. He added that Facebook is investigating the incidents.

Below is a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s full post, courtesy of Gizmodo:

We have reached out to Facebook for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

[via Gizmodo]