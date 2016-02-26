Director John Hillcoat On Why He Needed An Epic Ensemble Cast To Pull Off “Triple 9”

In the first scene of Triple 9, director John Hillcoat hides a bunch of famous faces under masks: Anthony Mackie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Aaron Paul, and Clifton Collins Jr. all hide their faces for a bold daytime bank robbery scene in the middle of downtown Atlanta, while another famous face—Norman Reedus—guides them through the heist and the subsequent getaway. Over the next 20 minutes of the film, we get hit with even more recognizable stars: Casey Affleck and Woody Harrelson show up as the detectives investigating the crime, Kate Winslet and Gal Gadot appear as members of a Russian-Israeli crime family pulling strings on both sides, and Michael Kenneth Williams makes a memorable cameo as a transvestite.

John Hillcoat Photo: via Wikimedia

That’s a lot of star power behind a movie that isn’t a blockbuster tentpole or an Oscar-bait ensemble piece. Crime thrillers haven’t been the most prestigious of pictures in recent years—even stars like Affleck, Harrelson, and Ejiofor have done their time in recent B-movies such as Out of the Furnace and Secrets in Their Eyes—but Hillcoat, at least, found a downright prestigious cast for Triple 9.

That cast came together through a difficult process—names like Shia LeBeouf, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, Michael B. Jordan, Jeff Bridges, and Charlie Hunnam had been attached at various points in the film’s development. But throughout the process of creating Triple 9, Hillcoat knew that he’d need a lot of familiar faces in place in order to tell a story that was rooted in complex, moral ambiguous themes. In Triple 9, the bank robbers struggle against themselves, the police, and the Russian-Israeli mob. The police department struggles against internal corruption, street gangs, and organized crime, while the mob family fights to maintain control against forces both seen and unseen throughout the film. That’s a lot of moving parts in a film that has three different competing forces, all of whom need to be sympathetic to the audience as they seek control over Atlanta and their own lives. When you have as many as nine principle characters, Hillcoat understood, you need recognizable actors to help the audience keep them straight.

“When you have a major movie star, and then they’re surrounded by local extras, it takes me out, or makes me more conscious of what’s going on, as opposed to losing myself in the movie,” he says. “I was conscious of trying to get that richness of diversity in personality that this cast brought. All of these people are so strong in their own sense of who they are, it helped get a more dynamic nature. If we just had one star, and everyone else being unknowns, it wouldn’t have been balanced the same way—taking a deliberate view of a group of murky, human characters, and getting that kind of balance, means we needed [recognizable actors].”

Those recognizable actors aren’t just faces we’ve seen before, they’re faces attached in many cases to roles for which we have a great affection. Most people who come into the audience for Triple 9 already have some sort of relationship with much of the cast—and Hillcoat was able to draw from those existing relationships in order to be more economical with his storytelling. The Walking Dead fans already know Norman Reedus as a competent, strategic thinker; Breaking Bad fans already know Aaron Paul as a troubled figure struggling with inner demons; True Detective fans already know Woody Harrelson as a good guy of questionable moral character—and Hillcoat was well aware of the fact that he could use those givens to do some of the narrative work of the film.

Terence Rosemore, Woody Harrelson, and Michelle Ang

“For Woody and Aaron, it wasn’t new terrain for them, absolutely,” he acknowledges. “Not only that, but you need to make sure that they bring variety in their idiosyncratic and innate character. This has many characters in a murky world, where it’s not just black and white and you’re following the two stereotypes—you’re actually getting a smaller glimpse at all of these characters, and therefore we needed to be able to track them and feel their differences all the more.”

The casting is effective—when we hear a reference to a character having been an ex-junkie in the first scene, then see that Aaron Paul is playing that part, it’s easy to remember that character detail—but Triple 9 doesn’t rely solely on casting actors in roles similar to the ones we’ve seen them play before. It’s a tool in Hillcoat’s box, but it’s not the entire kit. “That would be too predictable,” he says. “It was a deliberate balance of doing exactly that, but then throwing in those wild cards to change the relationship, where you think, ‘Oh, fuck, that’s so-and-so.’ For Chiwetel, and Casey, and most all for Kate, it was new terrain.”