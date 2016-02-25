White House Forms “Dream Team” To Combat ISIS On Social Media

Call it the T-Team. The Obama administration is bringing together some of biggest names in tech to tackle ISIS online.

Executives from Apple, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, and MTV met at the Justice Department on Wednesday to discuss a new project nicknamed “Madison Valleywood,” a combination of slang industry names. According to CNN, the group spoke with counterintelligence officials about how best to combat ISIS on social media, where the terrorist group is gaining ground and inspiring lone-wolf operations.

The session agenda obtained by CNN showed that almost 50 technology firms and community groups participated, as well as U.S. government agencies like the Justice Department, the National Security Council, and the State Department.

The group discussed plans to counteract ISIS propaganda with “counter-narratives and optimistic messaging,” according to the agenda. Also notable was Apple’s appearance at the meeting in light of its recent stance in favor of user privacy over government interference.

Some social media companies are already working to combat ISIS; in early February, Twitter announced it shut down 125,000 ISIS-related accounts. And Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg spoke at Davos in January in support of user activity, like “‘like’ attacks” as a potential way to take on hate speech.

Obama’s tenure in office has been marked by innovative tech-related initiatives, including hiring top talent to improve the way U.S. government runs through technology. “Madison Valleywood” could end up being a big part of the president’s legacy.