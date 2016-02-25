Apple Lawyer And FBI Director Will Face Off In Public Hearing Next Tuesday

Apple’s senior attorney Bruce Sewell and FBI Director James Comey will speak to a congressional committee next Tuesday about Apple’s refusal to help law enforcement unlock the iPhone of San Bernardino terrorist Syed Farook.

A California federal district court issued an order February 16 instructing Apple to build a custom firmware upgrade that could be loaded onto Farook’s iPhone 5c enabling the FBI to access data on the device. The data, the FBI says, could establish a link between the San Bernardino terrorists and ISIS leadership in the Middle East.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing, titled “The Encryption Tightrope: Balancing Americans’ Security and Privacy,” will mark the first time Apple and federal law enforcement will face off publicly on the matter.

Comey will speak during the first panel of the day, then Sewell, Worcester Polytechnic Institute professor Susan Landau, and New York County D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr. will speak on a second panel.

Vance made news this week by saying that he has 175 iPhones he would like to unlock for investigations, if only he had a master key. He also quoted a monitored phone call on which a known criminal said Apple’s strong encryption on iPhones is “a gift from God.”

The news comes a day after Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared on national television, saying that the software “key” his company is being asked to create to access Farook’s phone would be like a spreading “cancer.” Apple believes a key created for one iPhone 5c could be used to unlock other such devices, and that there’s no way to guarantee that such a key would not be released in the wild after first use.

Law enforcement isn’t buying it. CNBC quotes a senior law enforcement agency official as saying about the analogy: “If you’re talking cancer cells, in this case they would create the cancer cell, they would use the cancer cell and then they would destroy the cancer cell, in their own facility where you would think they would have very good security.”