You See a Snow-Covered Mountain, This Guy Sees a Giant Canvas

Simon Beck’s form of “exercising” is way more beautiful than yours: What started as an alternative to hiking in order to stay in shape has developed into a unique art form.

Beck creates what he calls “snow drawings,” intricate patterns stomped out by foot on snow-covered mountain plains. The results are giant geometric shapes that are awe-inspiring as much in scope as in the patience it takes to make them. According to Beck, a larger snow drawing takes about eight hours, which equates to roughly 40,000 steps.

In case you’re worried about Beck’s temporal treks of art getting erased by wind or errant footsteps, he’s captured some of his best snow drawings in a photo book and on his Facebook page.