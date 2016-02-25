The Most Legendarily Bad Oscar Looks, Recreated By Dogs

We live in a divisive culture, but there are a few things that everybody loves. The Oscars might not be on that list (especially this year), but mocking celebrity fashion faux pas definitely is. So, too, are dogs dressed up in costumes. And while those two things may not seem like an intuitive match, the folks over at Rover.com–which aims to be the Airbnb of petsitters–found a way to combine those mutual crowd-pleasing topics into one delicious, here’s-a-dachschund-dressed-in-Bjork’s-swan-dress sandwich.