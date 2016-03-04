We Can’t Rely On Market Forces Alone To Fix Climate Change

In discussions about climate change, there’s a certain constituency of economists and business leaders who say the market will fix the problem. If we let technology work its wonders, they say, eventually clean energy will prove sufficiently cheap and plentiful enough to make burning fossil fuels a thing of the past.

There’s just one problem: The market won’t. We have enormous remaining supplies of oil, gas, and coal because the technology of exploration and extraction has advanced along with solar and wind technology. We’re nowhere near Peak Oil or Peak Gas—despite what some people were predicting a few years ago—and prices continue to plummet.

Meanwhile, prices for solar and batteries, while decreasing, aren’t falling fast enough (batteries are a particular roadblock to more renewables). Putting aside environmental considerations, in many cases and places, there’s no inherent rationale to switch away from fossil fuels—not yet.

This overwhelming conclusion is brought home by a new paper from three economists: MIT’s Christopher Knittel and the University of Chicago’s Michael Greenstone and Thomas Covert. They look at trends in fossil fuel production and pricing versus cost trends in renewables and batteries, and find that, absent market interventions, fossil fuels are likely to continue to be burned for many years yet.

“If the past 35 years is any guide, not only should we not expect to run out of fossil fuels any time soon, we should not expect to have less fossil fuels in the future than we do now. In short, the world is likely to be awash in fossil fuels for decades and perhaps even centuries to come,” the paper says.

We have all the ammunition we need to warm the world far beyond its livable limits. “Our headline finding is that the combustion of currently known fossil fuels would increase global average temperatures by 10 degrees F to 15 degrees F,” the economists say. “Such scenarios imply difficult-to-imagine change in the planet and dramatic threats to human well-being in many parts of the world.”

About three quarters of global greenhouse emissions come from burning fossil fuels, with coal making up 45% of that, oil 35%, and natural gas 20%. They are not the whole ballgame of climate change, but a very important part. In the U.S., most fossil fuels are used for electricity production (e.g., 90% of coal) and transport (60% of oil consumption).