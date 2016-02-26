From Netflix’s Culture To Waking Up Earlier: February’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we met the mastermind behind Netflix’s influential work culture, learned why cover letters are becoming obsolete, and picked up some anti-procrastination tips.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of February:

Patty McCord was Netflix’s chief talent officer when she put together a 124-slide deck that’s been shared on Slideshare over 13 million times and been referred to as “the most important document ever to come out of the Valley” by Sheryl Sandberg. This month we heard from McCord about the document’s genesis, and the long shadow it’s cast over Netflix’s culture and beyond.

Buffer’s Belle Beth Cooper is “a big fan of working smarter, not harder,” which led her to undertake a daunting yearlong experiment. Cooper spent five minutes every single day studying French, and committed to reading just one page of a book each night. Here’s her recap of how it all went, and the strategy that made it possible.

You may be able to set the tone for your entire day in the first hour or so after pouring your coffee. This simple, four-step routine can help you lay productive groundwork each morning.

By one recent measure, two-thirds of recruiters don’t find much value in cover letters (and many of the software systems they use don’t process them anyway), which leaves some career experts saying they’re obsolete. Instead, there are a few tweaks you can make to your resume to help it stand out.

Patty McCord is widely credited with shaping a culture at Netflix that’s envied throughout the tech world and beyond. But writer Vivian Giang says that McCord may have been a victim of her own success when she “moved on” from Netflix in 2012. Speaking to Giang of that decision, McCord says, “We did it like the grownups that we are, and that’s part of the culture.”