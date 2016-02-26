About six months ago, my company Saleduck passed two big milestones: We moved into a new office and launched in new countries. Everyone was happy and excited about our momentum. That lasted only a few days, though–until a competitor of ours hit an even bigger milestone than the ones we’d just passed.

As soon as I heard their news, it seemed to me that they’d reached a higher level of success. After talking with some friends and colleagues, I learned more details, and before long my happiness for my own company’s recent achievements changed into anxiety: What did this mean for our future? Could we still compete? If so, how?

All I could think about was that enormous figure: How did they possibly score such a big win in so little time?

This type of nervousness is as common among startup founders and entrepreneurs as it is dangerous. Fixate too much on where your competitors are, and you’ll lose sight of your own achievements–potentially exposing you to real strategic liabilities that weren’t actually there until you imagined them to be. Here’s how I learned to stop envying my competitors’ successes in order to keep my own company focused and, well, competitive.

The milestone our competitor had hit was a numerical one, and initially, it floored me. Even though the person I’d heard it from hadn’t shared it in order to make me jealous or insecure, I couldn’t help fretting.

I ignored everything else that came from his mouth. All I could think about was that enormous figure: How did they possibly score such a big win in so little time?

When the surprise wore off, though, I was able to look at things more critically and learn an important lesson. The truth is that there will always be some hyper-competitive types out there–after all, chances are you’re pretty competitive, too. Some are especially driven by making more than everyone else in their market or industry.

And sometimes they actually do. But I’ve found that the entrepreneurs who are most successful over the long term have overcome this type of growth envy. They know what makes their business unique and understand how to keep it thriving. And at a personal level, they’ve figured out how to do that and live a balanced and happy life.