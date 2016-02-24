advertisement
Now You Can Edit Google Docs With Your Voice

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Google is enhancing the voice recognition capabilities of Google Docs with a new feature announced Wednesday, which will let users edit and format documents with their voice. The company first introduced voice transcription back in September, and after today’s update, creating and maintaining Google Docs is virtually hands-free. As Google outlined in its Help Center, the voice recognition technology will recognize verbal commands ranging from “copy” and “paste” to “align center” and “strikethrough.”

