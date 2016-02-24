Now You Can Edit Google Docs With Your Voice

Google is enhancing the voice recognition capabilities of Google Docs with a new feature announced Wednesday, which will let users edit and format documents with their voice. The company first introduced voice transcription back in September, and after today’s update, creating and maintaining Google Docs is virtually hands-free. As Google outlined in its Help Center, the voice recognition technology will recognize verbal commands ranging from “copy” and “paste” to “align center” and “strikethrough.”
[via VentureBeat]