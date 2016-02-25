See Shutterstock’s Pop Art-Inspired Tribute to the Best Picture Nominees

In an effort to illustrate (no pun intended) just how fertile their pool of over 70 million stock images is, Shutterstock asked its internal design team to dive in and use the bank of pics to create pop art-inspired alternate movie posters for this year’s crop of Academy Award Best Picture nominees.

The results, which you can see above, pull inspiration from the likes of Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring, and, of course, Andy Warhol to rethink films like The Big Short, Spotlight, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Describing his take on George Miller’s instantly iconic post-apocalyptic action film, for example, designer Jordan Roland explained why he felt the film’s villain made for the ideal Warhol subject.

“I looked to Warhol’s subversive dictator portraits to shape this poster of Immortan Joe,” explains Roland in a release issued by Shutterstock. “Warhol had a remarkable ability to distract from the meaning of his art with flashy colors and iconic styles. On the surface his work simply looks “cool,” but this shallow analysis misses the irony behind his cultural representations. Mad Max: Fury Road has the same effect: The stylized nature of the film gets more attention than the meaning behind it. I chose to feature Immortan Joe because he is a terrible person, but his iconic look makes him instantly recognizable.”

