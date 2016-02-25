Eden Sher Of “The Middle” On Seders, Maturity, And Taking Over The World With Words

Eden Sher as Sue Heck in The Middle Photo: Craig Sjodin, courtesy of ABC

It all started when she described to Co.Create what her expectations were when she was offered the part of Sue Heck on the ABC comedy The Middle seven years ago. “I was going to go to college. I had dreamed of being an actor, but oh, if it doesn’t happen, I applied to school. I really wanted to go to Barnard, and when they said no, I was like, ‘Oh, my life’s over.’ And then a week later I was like, ‘Oh, well, the pilot I did in February just got picked up for 13 episodes.’ I was prepared for it to go for 13 episodes and be over. That’d be cool. If I did 13 episodes of a TV show and it aired, like, that’d be awesome. Then it got picked up for the whole season, and I was like, ‘We got a whole season.’

“I don’t know if you’ve ever gone to seder for Passover, but there’s a song called ‘Dayenu.’ You sing over and over again, like, ‘If this happened [to the Jews in Egypt], that would have been enough.’ I’m in a perpetual state of ‘that would be enough.’ I would love to do more, but that would be enough.”

Sher has brought so much of her perpetually bubbly self to the Hecks’s eternally positive middle daughter, sometimes the only way to tell them apart is that Sue’s wardrobe often looked like My Little Pony threw up in her closet. But in the show’s current (and seventh) season, Sue is off to college, with all the realities that come with being on your own for the first time. During this season, Sue has churned through lousy roommates, gotten shunned when trying to pledge a sorority, was challenged by a professor to go deeper than cooking metaphors when talking about the Middle East, and saw her best friend, Brad, finally come out of the closet.

The 24-year-old Sher has been able to deftly balance on the tightrope that The Middle creators DeAnn Heline and Eileen Heisler have given her, letting Sue grow up and mature while keeping her core personality intact. One of the ways she’s done it is that she successfully lobbied Heline and Heisler to let her cut her hair, after years of wanting to do it.

“I begged them for two years to cut my hair. I was like, please, please, please can I cut my hair? And I totally understand. You have to have continuity on a sitcom for five years, so I never even questioned it. Then after a certain time I was like, ‘Can I cut my hair?’ And understandably they were like, ‘No.’ I had literally never got a haircut before—like, since my hair had been growing since I was two. I needed a change. It ended up being great. It was good that they embraced it. They were like, ‘You know what? Yes. You’re going through this personal change, and that’s good to reflect it in Sue.'”

Anyone who’s a fan of The Middle has seen all of the show’s young actors—Charlie McDermott plays oldest brother, Axl, and Atticus Shaffer has literally grown up on screen as the wicked smart but painfully awkward youngest kid, Brick—mature over the show’s run. Sher attributes her maturation to something pretty simple: aging and repetition.