Tumblr Hires NYT Engineering Exec Brian Murphy As CTO

Tumblr has poached the VP of Engineering at the New York Times, Brian Murphy, to fill the role of CTO at the popular blogging platform. According to Re/code, Murphy will join Tumblr in March and head up the engineering group, with an emphasis on beefing up its mobile products—an area he is familiar with after working on mobile apps for the Times.
“It’s my hope that we’ll be able to really double down on [mobile], to sort of focus on performance, especially on an international basis,” Murphy told Re/code. Acquired by Yahoo in 2013, Tumblr has been an asset for the struggling Internet company, which is downsizing this year to cut back on costs.
[via Re/code]