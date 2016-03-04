These NASA Technologies Can Help Airplanes Cut Fuel Use By 50%

When the airline industry agreed to the first-ever carbon emissions limits for planes in February, they didn’t go very far. By 2028, the proposed rules would only make new planes cut fuel use by 4%-11% compared to a plane made in 2015. A suite of new technologies tested at NASA show some of the ways that airlines could do much more–if the technology can feasibly come to market.

For the last six years, NASA has tested several different technologies that can cut fuel use by 50%. The new designs are part of the agency’s Environmentally Responsible Aviation project, which also tested features that could reduce airplane noise to an eighth of current levels and cut pollution that causes local smog by as much as 80%.

To save fuel, the new designs tackle three problems–the weight of the plane, how much drag holds it back, and how much the engine guzzles fuel. Every detail matters. On a plane with wings designed to be more aerodynamic, something as simple as insect guts on the wing can increase drag. The researchers tested new coatings–inspired by self-cleaning lotus leaves–that can keep insects off.

Another technology uses tiny nozzles to blow air over the tail of the plane; by controlling airflow, the tail can be smaller, making the plane lighter. “You weigh less, you’re going to burn less fuel,” says Fayette Collier, ERA project manager. The project also looked at new lightweight materials and took inspiration from car manufacturers to design a new way to make planes out of a single body, reducing weight even more. “We think we can save about 20% structural weight with this idea,” he says. “That adds up to be a big contribution.”

In the engine, the team tested two new technologies that make jet engines much more efficient. Taken together, all of these technologies–cutting weight, drag, and fuel–can trim jet fuel use in half compared to today’s levels. “What we’re trying to do here is fill the technology pipeline with technologies that could be used to achieve these goals simultaneously,” says Collier.

The catch: They’re not quite ready yet. NASA typically helps develop technology only part of the way. On a “maturation scale” of 1 to 9, where something rated 9 is ready for market, NASA works on technology until it’s about a 6. Then it’s up to the private industry to take it farther.

“Some of that depends on timing–whether or not they have a new product coming out, and whether or not this technology fits into that product,” says Collier. “Typically the time for industry to mature it is five or six years, but it can be longer. It depends on market demands and the products available.”