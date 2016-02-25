HR Managers Admit There’s A Wage Gap In Their Companies

As many as 1 in 5 Human Resource managers tell CareerBuilder that women at their companies earn less than men for doing the same work.

The new survey, conducted by Harris Poll for CareerBuilder, polled in excess of 3,200 full-time U.S. workers and more than 220 human resource managers in the private sector across industries nationwide.

Overall, the survey revealed that more than half of workers (55%) do not believe men and women are paid equally for doing the same jobs. Only 35% of female workers even believe there is equal pay in the workplace as opposed to 56% of men.

Fifty one percent of all workers surveyed admit they don’t believe men and women are given the same opportunities to advance their careers. Only 39% of women surveyed believe that there are equal opportunities to advance, compared to 60% of men.

This despite evidence from DDI which indicates men and women score nearly equally in their ability to drive business. That same DDI report found that fewer women are able to get beyond lower levels of leadership.

Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer at CareerBuilder, tells Fast Company that it’s hard to point to only one reason that the wage gap is still persisting despite this new evidence. “Employers may not even be aware of the disparity or they may choose to ignore it,” she says. “Also, while this shifting, women are still more likely to take career interruptions to care for their family,” Haefner says, “And research shows that these types of interruptions can have an impact on long-term earnings. Another factor can be the “ask gap”— men are more likely than woman to ask for a raise, and this can have a snowball effect.”

Part of the reason for the lack of ascendence may be that CareerBuilder found women are reluctant to take the step up. Sixty five percent of women admit they don’t aspire to a leadership position versus a slightly lower 58% of men. And only 19% of women surveyed say they want to step into their boss’ role versus 27% of men.