Watch Live: SpaceX To Try Yet Again To Land Its Falcon 9 At Sea

Update (Sunday, 7:35 p.m. ET): Launch is officially scrubbed for tonight. SpaceX does not yet have another launch date scheduled. Its engineering team will examine the rocket before another launch attempt, the company said.

Update (Sunday, 7:23 p.m. ET): SpaceX aborted the launch just as the engines fired. “The Falcon 9 is safe,” a SpaceX spokesperson said. They have not determined the cause, but likely related to some aspect of the startup sequence. The launch is not yet officially scrubbed for the evening.

Update (Sunday, 6:55 p.m. ET): The launch is on hold for a few minutes as SpaceX tries to figure out an undetermined issue going at the launch site, unrelated to the Falcon 9.

Update (Sunday, 12:21 a.m. ET): SpaceX has set a new launch window starting at 6:46 p.m. ET Sunday.

Update (Thursday, 6:49 p.m. ET): SpaceX scrubbed the launch with 1:41 remaining on the countdown. The company has not yet set a new launch date.

Today at 6:47 p.m. EST, SpaceX will make its fifth attempt to launch, and then land, its Falcon 9 rocket on an at-sea platform.

The launch will take place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. One of the big goals of the mission, as with several previous tries, is to land the rocket’s first stage at sea on a so-called “drone ship,” which SpaceX has named “Of Course I Still Love You.”