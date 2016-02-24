Facebook’s Dislike Button Is Here, In The Form Of An “Angry” Emoji

Today, Facebook is finally introducing the new avatar for its Like button, as Bloomberg reported last month. Reactions, as Facebook has dubbed the feature, will allow users to respond to posts with a set of six emojis representing “like,” “love,” “haha,” “wow,” “sad,” and “angry.” The iconic thumbs-up will remain the emoji symbol for “like.”
Facebook opted not to include the in-demand “dislike” option—a decision that comes straight from CEO Mark Zuckerberg—instead floating its “sad” and “angry” emojis as the best way to express negative emotions. Accordingly, users aren’t too impressed: