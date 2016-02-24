Get Inspired By Al Gore’s TED Talk: Clean Energy Is The Biggest Opportunity In History

The economist Rudi Dornbusch once said: “Things take longer to happen than you think they will, and then they happen much faster than you thought they could.”

In a TED talk given this month, Al Gore says this line describes where the world is today in the adoption of renewable energy–at a tipping point between these two states. Renewable energy, he says, is approaching the point where it will be cheaper than fossil fuels and will replace these old fuels en masse: “This is the biggest new business opportunity in the history of the world, and two-thirds of it is in the private sector. We are seeing an explosion of new investment.”

