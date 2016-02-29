Forget Introverts Versus Extroverts, Ambiverts Might Have An Edge In Business

We’ve all heard of introverts and extroverts, but what if you feel like you’re a little of both? You might be a third personality type–an ambivert–and it can give you an edge in business.

“Introversion versus extroversion is all about where you get energy, not how social you are, which is often confused,” says Todd Hall, professor of psychology at Biola University. “These are broad categories, and the reality is there is a continuum of introversion to extroversion. So the people who fall in the middle are not easily categorized as an introvert or an extrovert, and we have this ‘special breed’ combination of ambiverts.”

If you are energized by intimate conversations, writing, solitude, focusing deeply on a topic without interruption, and working on your own, but you’re also energized by large groups, working with others, processing by talking through things, staying busy, and multitasking, you’re most likely an ambivert, says Hall.

“The trick is to figure out in what contexts each of these types of things energize you,” he says. “You have to get more specific than these general categories. For example, it may be that you’re energized by large group gatherings that are focused on developing people because that is a core motivation of yours. But if a large group gathering has no purpose other than mingling, or general networking, that might drain you.”

Knowing your personality style is an advantage at work and in life. It allows you to anticipate where you’ll be most comfortable and naturally confident, says leadership consultant Liz Bywater. “It also lets you make accommodations, prepare, and ask for support in situations that stretch you beyond your comfort zone,” she says.

Management consultant Linda Henman says in her work with executives, she most often encounters ambiverts. “These individuals have successfully learned to integrate the parts of their personalities that are like both introverts and extroverts,” she says. “They can work alone, and often prefer to do so, but they also find interaction invigorating.”

Ambivert leaders have learned to self-regulate, says Henman, author of Challenge the Ordinary. “When they feel their energy draining, they switch gear and do something that will restore it,” she says.