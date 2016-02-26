These Cheap Sensors Could Help Stop Fires That Sweep Through Urban Slums

When a fire broke out in a slum on the edge of Cape Town, South Africa, on New Years Day in 2013, it took firefighters six hours to stop the blaze as it spread from shack to shack. By the time the fire stopped, 4,000 people were homeless and four people had died.

Apart from the scale, the tragedy wasn’t unusual. Just four days earlier, another eight people died in a nearby fire. By some estimates, in South African settlements, there are as many as 10 fires every day.

A group of more than 20 partners, including the Red Cross and the design firm Frog, is piloting a new community-wide system designed to help prevent fires or catch them before they spread across a neighborhood.

The challenge isn’t simple to solve. Cheap shacks are packed closely together, so fires spread quickly. Shacks don’t have street addresses, so they’re hard for fire trucks to locate, and even if a firefighters know where to go, streets are so narrow and crowded that it’s often impossible to drive there. Because people cook on open fires, use lanterns and candles, and often hack together illegal electrical wires, the risk of fire as high.

The team started by testing a low-cost sensor from a startup called Lumkani, developed by engineers at the University of South Africa. Unlike a typical fire sensor, it doesn’t look for smoke. “Because there is cooking on indoor fires, if you were detecting smoke they would be going off multiple times a day, and it would be quite useless,” says Julie Arrighi, a resilience advisor at the American Red Cross. “So these are actually detecting rate and rise of heat.”

The sensors are also networked, so neighbors immediately learn if there’s a fire in a nearby shack. “The proximity of the homes make it so that fire is actually a community problem, not an individual problem,” says Fabio Sergio, global lead of Frog’s social impact practice. “It’s actually just as dangerous to have your neighbor’s house burning down, because very quickly it becomes your house burning down too.”

Frog

If a sensor detects a fire, it can send a text message to neighbors. If someone has children home alone–something that’s common if a family can’t afford daycare–they can call a neighbor to rescue them. Those who are nearby can respond with buckets of water. The sensor can also send a GPS location to official fire trucks.