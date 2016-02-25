The Subtle Ways Candidates Look Spontaneous (Or Fail To) During Debates

When we go to a play on Broadway, we expect to see a great performance. We want the stars to be well-rehearsed. But when we watch political debates, we usually have the opposite expectation. We want our candidates to seem more candid than canned–spontaneous, not staged.

In the two most recent debates, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, and Marco Rubio each worked a few subtle patterns into their performances in order to appear more spontaneous–some more frequently than others. Here are two of those habits to look for in tonight’s debate (and later on the campaign trail) as the presidential contenders do their best to seem polished yet authentic.

One of the qualities that set Michael Jordan apart from any other player in the NBA was his timing. He could run, jump, and shift positions in mid-air. When you speak spontaneously, you also have those sudden “jump-shift” moments. You suddenly change pace and create a sharp break in energy, sometimes with more emotion or passion, and your audience picks up on that contrast. So if you want to communicate spontaneity, you need to shift gears suddenly, like Mike.

In the last Democratic debate in Milwaukee, I noticed that Bernie Sanders uses jump-shifts quite a bit. One of them comes when Sanders is discussing criminal justice reform. Beginning at 24:00, he says, “The truth is that far more blacks get stopped for traffic violations. The truth is that sentencing for blacks is higher than for whites. We need fundamental police reform . . . ” then shifts and says more emphatically, “Clearly, clearly” as he starts his next sentence. That jolt in emphasis conveys spontaneity.

Clinton uses this type of verbal contrast less frequently, but one strong jump-shift comes as she’s discussing the imprisonment rates of African Americans in Wisconsin, beginning at 24:57. After she says, “The statistics from Wisconsin are particularly troubling, because it is the highest rate of incarceration for African Americans in our nation—twice the national average,” then slows down abruptly and becomes strikingly somber when discussing the death of Dontre Hamilton.

Spontaneity is crucial for building trust.

During the Republican debate in South Carolina, Donald Trump made many jump-shifts. At 5:06, he says, “In times of delay, we could have a Diane Sykes, or you could have a Bill Pryor, we have some fantastic people. But this is a tremendous blow to conservativism. It’s a tremendous blow . . . ” then breaks his rhythm and adds more quickly, “. . . frankly, to our country.” That subtle shift in cadence makes him sound, well, frank.