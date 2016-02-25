How Paid Re-Entry Programs Can Get More Women In Tech

Seven global engineering and tech companies (IBM, Intel, General Motors, Booz Allen Hamilton, Cummins, Caterpillar, and Johnson Controls) are piloting re-entry, paid internship programs for people who have taken career breaks of two years or longer. These organizations plan to offer some of these interns permanent positions when the 12-week program ends.

The re-entry program was originated by iRelaunch, which also works with the financial services industry on a similar paid re-entry program that began in 2014 and has resulted in returning professionals being hired for full-time positions at Goldman Sachs, MetLife, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse. The financial services program was based on a similar program developed by Goldman Sachs in 2008.

This is the perfect vehicle for employers to engage with people returning from a career break, says iRelaunch CEO Carol Fishman Cohen, because it allows the employer to evaluate the returning professional based on an actual work sample rather than a series of interviews. It also alleviates some of the typical concerns employers have about professionals returning to work after a multi-year career break, including apprehension that the returning employee might be technologically obsolete, might not know exactly what they want to do, and might have a hard time ramping up.

Alka Sharma participated in Credit Suisse’s re-entry program, “Real Returns,” last year. During her five-year career break she had started a small business and earned a second master’s degree. “I always wanted to return but I didn’t know what form that would take,” says Sharma, vice president, market risk manager for U.S. prime services at Credit Suisse. Real Returns helped her transition back into banking by offering her the support of a mentor and providing her with a unique opportunity to network within the company.

Judy Galvin Casey, a vice president at Morgan Stanley and 2015 participant in the company’s Return to Work program, says the experience provided the strong footing she needed to restart her professional career. “From the outset,” she says, “you’re encouraged to network and build partnerships across the organization that will ensure your success.”

Following the success of the financial services re-entry programs, Cohen approached the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) about creating a similar program for engineer and technology companies. SWE and iRelaunch started the STEM Re-entry Task Force and recruited seven companies to participate in a pilot program this year. According to reports by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Nadya Fouad at the University of Wisconsin:

2.5 million women have STEM degrees

32% have engineering and computer sciences degrees

27% of those women have left engineering jobs

25% have left to spend more time with their families

Often women leave the workplace because of lack of flexibility, says Karen Horting, SWE executive director, and employers are starting to recognize that they need to be creative to retain experienced talent. Women make up only 12% of the engineering workforce, she says, and this program is a good way to increase the number of women in the engineering pipeline.