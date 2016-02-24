Most Mental Health Apps Are Based On Flimsy Science, Says Task Force Chair

Thousands of mobile apps claim to treat symptoms of anxiety and depression. But are these apps safe and effective for you to use?

Many mental health experts believe that there’s no replacement for the human touch. Others see plenty of potential in new smartphone- and computer-based interventions, particularly those that are supported by sound research.

John Torous, a clinical fellow in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, has spent the past few years evaluating a wide range of mental health apps. He was recently asked to chair the American Psychiatric Association’s task force on the evaluation of commercial smartphone apps and make recommendations to other mental health professionals. I asked Torous to weigh in on the topic, just a few weeks after investors poured $17 million into just one of these apps.

FAST COMPANY: Why are we seeing tech entrepreneurs flock to mental health?

John Torous

TOROUS: “The barriers to entry to building a mental health app are lower than in other medical specialties. Mental health lacks objective biomarkers, so there’s more subjectivity. What I mean by that is that it’s hard to evaluate and judge how a patient is doing. How do you measure an improvement in mood, for instance? And is that even the kind of metric we should be measuring?”

My Scrabble app momentarily improves my mood, but not my mental health.

“Exactly. These are such subjective measures. The other reason why we’re seeing a lot of interest in mental health is that you can offer interventions on the phone, such as virtual coaching or mindfulness meditation. In the tech world, they call it a ‘closed-loop platform.'”