These Are The Best Cities For Women In Tech

Despite the recent spate of diversity and inclusion initiatives , the gap between genders in tech is just as wide as ever, according to a new report from SmartAsset .

The financial software and data firm just completed its second annual analysis of Census Bureau data and found that overall, women still make up just over a quarter (26.5%) of tech jobs in the U.S. and earn, on average, 85% of what their male counterparts in similar positions earn.

To determine the ratios and the pay gaps, SmartAsset analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau for both women and men in “computer and mathematical occupations.” It’s important to note that because the census doesn’t publish more detailed tables of employment and compensation that it used to, computer and mathematical occupations are combined in one category.

Even though SmartAsset found that computer/tech jobs make up about 94% of the category based on last year’s data, the mathematical jobs tend to skew the results a bit. “There is greater gender equality in mathematical occupations, which means the data used in this year’s analysis paints a rosier picture of the tech industry’s gender dynamics,” according to the report’s authors.

From there, the analysts looked at 58 of the largest cities in the U.S. where the tech workforce was big enough for statistically significant census survey results. For each city they calculated the following four metrics:

Women as a percentage of the tech workforce

Gender pay gap in tech

Income after housing costs (median income for women in computer and mathematical occupations minus typical housing costs such as real estate taxes, insurance and mortgage payments)

Three-year tech employment growth for both men and women

Each of the cities was ranked by giving full weight to the first three metrics and half to employment growth. Scores ranged from 0 to 100, with 100 being the best environment for women working in tech.

The findings show that in cities dominated by tech companies, the disparity can be greater. In San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle, for example, tech workforces are more than 75% male.