John Hughes’s Costume Designer On “Pretty In Pink,” His Most Fashion-Conscious Film

That’s the first line spoken in Pretty in Pink. It comes from a man dressed in a brown porkpie hat, a bull’s head bolo tie, grey-checked blazer, John Lennon shades, and way more accent pieces than one sentence can handle. The man says this line to a woman wearing a pink be-trinketed grandma sweater, a black vest with floral print, a black derby hat with floral lining, glasses with transparent frames, and untold accessories. It is a perfect introduction to a film that is mainly about high school love across economic lines but is quietly very much about fashion.

Pretty in Pink came out 30 years ago on February 28, but the characters described above–Jon Cryer’s Duckie and Molly Ringwald’s Andie–could walk into any molecular gastropub in Brooklyn right now and go toe-to-pedicured toe with any bohemian fashionista in the place. Ditto for Annie Potts’s Iona, depending on which of the many styles she tries on throughout the movie she happened to be wearing. The unlikely timelessness of these character’s looks owes a lot to the film’s writer, the late John Hughes, but it owes even more to Hughes frequent costume designer, Marilyn Vance, who went above and beyond to create Hughes’s most fashion conscious film.

We talked to Vance on the occasion of Pretty In Pink’s 30th anniversary and the film’s new Digital HD release to find out more about collaborating with John Hughes, almost getting arrested, and designing Duckie.

Marilyn Vance caught the filmmaker’s attention with a string of high school movies for which she’d designed costumes, including Fast Times at Ridgemont High. (She would go on to also do every kind of film from Pretty Woman to Predator.) When Hughes offered her Sixteen Candles, though, she was leaning toward the action comedy Romancing the Stone, just to do something different. Vance returned from that film, however, just in time to catch Hughes’s next project.

“He offered me The Breakfast Club, and it was very interesting to see how well drawn those characters were, “ she says. “I had to do a lot of research, I had to go to Chicago to see the kids there in different areas and different styles. I did the same thing in California when I was working on Fast Times At Ridgemont High. I almost got arrested for hanging out in front of high schools!”

By the time Hughes started prepping Pretty in Pink with first-time director Howard Deutch, he had already worked with Vance on both The Breakfast Club and Weird Science. They had an understanding and a shared sensibility. Hughes trusted his designer to find the right outfits without writing in the script “Andie wears an insane amount of floral today” or other notes that may have appeared in a hypothetical draft. Instead, he would simply paint a picture of the character and their lifestyle and backstory so Vance had a launching pad.