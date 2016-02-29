What It’s Like to Be Interviewed By Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, And Anna Wintour

Sitting across the desk from a hiring manager is nerve wracking enough, but imagine if the person doing the interviewing is a business legend like Elon Musk or Anna Wintour? “Nerve wracking” is an understatement, and standing out from the competition presents a special challenge.

“Top CEOs look for three things when they hire people,” says Sydney Finkelstein, author of Superbosses: How Exceptional Leaders Master the Flow of Talent. “The first is intelligence, but not just IQ; they’re looking for social abilities, relationship building, and emotional intelligence. They also look for creativity. Do you have a track record of thinking about things differently? And finally, they want someone with extreme flexibility. What kinds of projects did you take on, and how did you rise to the occasion?”

Business greats often have unique methods for uncovering these traits, says Finkelstein. Oracle founder Larry Ellison was known for asking candidates, “Are you the smartest person that you know?” “If they said ‘no,’ he’d ask who was, and then he’d immediately say, ‘Thank you very much,’ dismiss the person, and contact the person the candidate had mentioned,” says Finkelstein.

Elon Musk told Auto Bild TV that he’s interested in learning how candidates dealt with past problems. “Did they face really difficult problems and overcome them?” he said in the interview. “And then, of course, you want to make sure that if there was some significant accomplishment, were they really responsible or was someone else more responsible? … You can ask them very detailed questions about it and they’ll know the answer, whereas the person who was not truly responsible for that accomplishment will not know the details.”

Software engineer Jeff Nelson interviewed with X Commerce (which later became PayPal) in 1999, and calls his interview with Musk exceptionally conversational. Musk asked just two questions: “What do you want to be doing in five years?” and “Do you have any questions for me?”

“[The first] is one of the most common interview questions that everyone asks. I think I said something about wanting to advance to management,” writes Nelson on Quora.

To answer, “Do you have any questions for me?” Nelson inquired about the risks inherent in the X Commerce business model, since the business was relying on its own competition for payment processing. “Elon, as I recall, said something about growing big fast, so the payment processors had too much money at stake to stop doing business with them,” writes Nelson, who says he was offered a job but declined because the rate wasn’t sufficient.