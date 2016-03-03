We Should Tax Junk Food And Stop Advertising It To Kids

What do you do with a problem like unhealthy foods? After all, junk food is easily available, it’s cheap, and it’s advertised harder than other kinds of foods. It’s also (usually) delicious. How can you fight that?

Two options are gaining support. In the U.K., the public supports a ban on junk food advertising to children. Specifically, a ban on TV advertising before the 9 p.m. “watershed,” after which U.K. television assumes kids are tucked up in bed, away from a screen, and only consenting, junk-food-loving adults are awake to be marketed to.

The other idea is to tax junk food heavily enough to make it more expensive than healthy food, a gambit already deployed in some countries and cities.

“Junk food is everywhere,” says the U.K. Cancer Research’s director of cancer prevention Alison Cox. “Children are bombarded by advertising tailored to tempt them with pretty colors and cartoons, which all influence the food they prefer.”

According to a survey by Cancer Research, 74% of British respondents supported a ban on junk food TV ads before 9 p.m. The idea behind banning advertising to kids is that bad habits, once learned, stick around for life. “Obese children are more likely to be obese as adults,” says Cancer Research’s head of health information Julie Sharp, “which in turn increases their risks of developing cancer in later life, along with many other health problems.”

But banning ads before 9 p.m. is an easy sell—adults can still see all the glistening fast food ads they like, after they put the kids to bed, and it costs nothing. When the same survey asked whether sugary drinks should be taxed, only 55% supported the plan (with 36% opposed), perhaps mirroring the bigger burden on the consumer’s pocketbook.

The main problem with banning ads is how to classify junk food, but once the junk food lobbyists have been beaten down, the system is simple. Taxing junk foods is more complicated. A paper published at the end of 2015 by the Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution investigated the proposal.