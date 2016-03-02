Your Creative Calendar: 63 Things To Do, See, and Hear In March

It’s the dawn of spring. And also the dawn of justice, apparently. As we await Batman v Superman with bated breath and crossed fingers, it’s a good time to brush off the multi-month scourge of prestige movie season. Sure, letting go of films like Carol and Brooklyn for now may mean sacrificing some substance, but it also feels like ditching a stifling unisex tuxedo and donning some sweatpants. (Yes, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is cinematic sweatpants.) Once you’re nice and comfortable, get ready: There’s a cavalcade of fresh content heading your way this month, including a Netflix adventure for Pee Wee Herman, a new TV network from Vice, and new music from Thao & The Get Down Stay Down. So settle in: Just because it’s about to stop being freezing outside doesn’t mean you need to leave the house ever.