Your Creative Calendar: 63 Things To Do, See, and Hear In March

It’s the dawn of spring. And also the dawn of justice, apparently. As we await Batman v Superman with bated breath and crossed fingers, it’s a good time to brush off the multi-month scourge of prestige movie season. Sure, letting go of films like Carol and Brooklyn for now may mean sacrificing some substance, but it also feels like ditching a stifling unisex tuxedo and donning some sweatpants. (Yes, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is cinematic sweatpants.) Once you’re nice and comfortable, get ready: There’s a cavalcade of fresh content heading your way this month, including a Netflix adventure for Pee Wee Herman, a new TV network from Vice, and new music from Thao & The Get Down Stay Down. So settle in: Just because it’s about to stop being freezing outside doesn’t mean you need to leave the house ever.
Movies In Theaters
- Knight of Cups, opens March 4th.
- London Has Fallen, opens March 4th.
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, opens March 4th.
- 10 Cloverfield Lane, opens March 11th.
- The Brothers Grimsby, opens March 11th.
- Eye in the Sky, opens March 11th.
- Midnight Special, opens March 18th.
- The Program, opens March 18th.
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, opens March 25th.
- The Disappointments Room, opens March 25th.
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, opens March 25th.
- Get a Job, opens March 25th.
Movies You Should Watch At Home
- Ava’s Possessions, opens March 4th.
- Hello, My Name Is Doris, opens March 11th.
- The Lobster, opens March 11th.
- I Saw the Light, opens March 25th.
- Jimmy Carr – Funny Business, on Netflix March 18th.
- My Beautiful Broken Brain, on Netflix March 18th.
- Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday, on Netflix March 18th.
Albums You Should Hear
- Loretta Lynn – Full Circle, out on March 4th.
- M. Ward – More Rain, out on March 4th.
- Miike Snow – iii, out on March 4th.
- Poliça – United Crushers, out on March 4th.
- Prince Rama – Xtreme Now, out on March 4th.
- Thao & the Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive, out on March 4th.
- Tiga – No Fantasy Required, out on March 4th.
- Violent Femmes – We Can Do Anything, out on March 4th.
- Jeff Buckley – You And I, out on March 11th.
- Baauer – Aa, out on March 18th.
- Gwen Stefani – This Is What The Truth Feels Like, out on March 18th.
- Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression, out on March 18th.
- Primal Scream – Chaosmosis, out on March 18th.
- Underworld – Barbara Barbara, out on March 18th.
- Rjd2 – Dame Fortune, out on March 25th.
- The Joy Formidable – Hitch, out on March 25th.
- The Thermals – We Disappear, out on March 25th.
Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)
- Weediquette, premieres March 1st on Viceland.
- Balls Deep, premieres March 2nd on Viceland.
- Hap and Leonard, premieres March 2nd on Sundance.
- The Real O’Neals, premieres March 2nd on ABC.
- The Family, premieres March 3rd on ABC.
- Flophouse, premieres March 3rd on Viceland.
- House of Cards, premieres March 4th on Netflix.
- Damien, premieres March 7th on A&E.
- The Carmichael Show, premieres March 8th on NBC.
- Underground, premieres March 9th on WGN.
- The Characters, premieres March 11th on Netflix.
- Flaked, premieres March 11th on Netflix.
- Party Over Here, premieres March 12th on Fox.
- The Americans, premieres March 16th on FX.
- Schitt’s Creek, premieres March 16th on Pop.
- Daredevil, premieres March 18th on Netflix.
- Empire, premieres March 30th on Fox.
- The Path, premieres March 30th on Hulu.
- Rush Hour, premieres March 30th on CBS.
Books to Read
- If At Birth You Don’t Succeed: My Adventures with Disaster and Destiny by Zach Anner, out on March 8th.
- Smarter Faster Better by Charles Duhigg, out on March 8th.
- So Sad Today: Personal Essays by Melissa Broder, out on March 15th.
- The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes for Joke Burgers by Loren Bouchard, The Writers of Bob’s Burgers, out on March 22nd.
- Patience by Daniel Clowes, out on March 21st.
Places To Go
- There is going to be a TimesTalk with Tina Fey, Kim Barker and Robert Carlock on March 2, and the subject is Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.
- Fran Lebowitz and Frank Rich will talk art and politics at BAM on March 18.
- The NYC Craft Beer Festival is happening March 25 and 26 at the Lexington Armory.
- The New-York Historical Society is screening Vertigo on March 4, and Ric Burns is going to make some remarks before the film begins.
