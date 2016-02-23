Bill Gates On Beyonce, Zika, And How Robots Can Help The Developing World

Bill and Melinda Gates, on the occasion of their annual letter for their foundation, today spoke with about 50 high school students from around the world in a conversation moderated by author John Green. The conversation touched on topics ranging from energy technology, global health, and feminism to the fact that Melinda has now banned conversations about toilets (a particular passion of Bill’s) at the dinner table.

Co.Exist spoke with the Gates’s after they were mobbed by young fans after the discussion. Below are a few highlights from our interview and the on-stage discussion.

In her boundary-pushing song Formation, Beyonce declares she might be a “black Bill Gates” in the making. Does Gates himself think the world needs a black version of himself? He says: sure, why not?

Beyonce and Jay-Z understand what the community they grew up in needs, and speak out for the people in that community who don’t have much.

“I’m not really good at commenting on myself,” Gates told Co.Exist. “But if it means a broad, diverse set of people who are engaged in philanthropy and bringing different perspectives to philanthropy … then, I completely agree with that.” While it’s not clear whether Beyonce was actually applauding Gates’s philanthropy or him being the richest man in the world–either way it works. Gates says Beyonce and Jay-Z have been “positive voices in society in a lot of ways” and notes that people of different background will understand “what the community they grew up in needs, and speak out for the people in that community who don’t have much.”

Still, Gates’s answer completely overlooks the question of role models–another reason that we need more diverse leaders in business, entertainment, philanthropy, politics, and other areas of society. Gates told Bloomberg this week that Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, and Elon Musk are examples of role models for teenagers today–not exactly people that will be easy for a black teenage girl to see herself in.

The Zika virus outbreak in Latin America touches on core areas of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s work: mosquito-born diseases and family planning. The pair say they are working with scientists to adapt cutting-edge approaches to fighting existing diseases like dengue fever and chikungunya virus, which appear in the same mosquito as Zika. The very new and controversial technology of “gene drives”–using genetic engineering methods to quickly spread an engineered trait throughout a species population–is being discussed by scientists. In the case of Zika, gene drives could spread a trait that stops the virus’s transmission or, more controversially, simply kills off mosquitos in the species that carry it. (The Gates Foundation has given funds to a company that has been working on genetically modified mosquitos that have the latter feature). Another option, Gates says, is a symbiotic bacteria spread in the mosquito that stops viral transmission–that kind of solution has also been tested for dengue.

Gates thinks gene drives should be seriously considered. “We’ve been involved in that–how do you do it? Are there any safety issues at all? How do you get it approved? And I do think Zika will get people looking at these gene drive tools,” says Gates. “The term GM to some people implies there’s some inherent negative thing about it. You don’t eat mosquitoes, mosquitoes aren’t a necessary part of ecosystem maintenance. So I think sovereigns will look at these things and make their own decisions about whether to use these tools. But it’s the most likely thing to stop the spread.”