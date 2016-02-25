Why You Care More About Losing What You Have Than Getting What You Don’t

Imagine you’re a big shot at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. Over the past week, you and your team have been tasked with tackling an imminent outbreak of an unusual flu strain.

Everyone agrees something has to be done, otherwise 600 at-risk people will die. Your staff boils down your options to one of two programs you have the resources to put into effect immediately:

With Program A, 200 people will be saved for certain.

With Program B, there’s a 1 in 3 chance of saving 600 people and a 2 in 3 chance of saving none.

After much deliberation, you choose Program A. You tell your chief of staff to write up a memo with your recommendation to be shared with the CDC’s director.

Our brains use a number of shortcuts to get by in a complicated world. One of those shortcuts is loss aversion.

Within an hour, you’re sitting in the director’s office. You explain that after much thought you’re recommending Program A. Your boss appears puzzled and says she’d have chosen Program B instead. You look carefully at the prepared memo and are a bit confused yourself:

With Program A, 400 people will almost certainly die.

With Program B, there’s a 1 in 3 chance that nobody will die and a 2 in 3 chance that everyone you’re trying to protect will.

An hour ago, you were pretty sure the first option was better, but now you’re not so convinced. What happened?

The answer is that your chief of staff reframed the outcomes in terms of lives lost rather than lives saved. Mathematically, that shouldn’t make the slightest difference: the likely survival rate under both programs is 33%. But psychologically, it makes all the difference in the world. In fact, the psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman used this very example in their own research and found that a majority of respondents chose Program A when the outcomes were framed as gains, but Program B when the outcomes were framed as losses.

So what does that mean, and why does it matter? First and foremost, it’s an example of how our brains use a number of shortcuts to get by in a complicated world. One of those shortcuts is loss aversion: We typically work harder to avoid losses than we do to pursue gains.