Mark Zuckerberg: Soon, The Majority Of Content We Consume Will Be Video

As expected, Mark Zuckerberg was quick to support Apple in its ongoing standoff with the FBI during his keynote address Monday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This came as little surprise: Facebook already published a statement pledging its support for Apple last week, along with other prominent tech leaders . But that wasn’t all Zuckerberg said today—he also described the types of content he is excited to continue exploring at Facebook, like virtual reality and video content.

“Most of the content 10 years ago was text, and then photos, and now it’s quickly becoming videos,” Zuckerberg said, justifying Facebook’s aggressive push into the area. “I just think that we’re going to be in a world a few years from now where the vast majority of the content that people consume online will be video.”

Zuckerberg argued that the rise of video—and live streaming, in particular—offers people a raw, unfiltered medium through which to share moments, unlike platforms like Instagram, where users often strive for perfection.

“There’s this increasing pressure to do well [on social media],” he said. “In 2016, if you’re sharing a photo you want it to be a good photo. What is really powerful about messaging platforms… and live video now, too, is that it gives people more intimate environments and more raw environments where you have a reason to just be yourself. It doesn’t need to feel like it’s super curated.”

Zuckerberg had little to say about how Free Basics—Facebook’s free app offering limited Internet access—was recently banned by Indian regulators, aside from noting that “every country is different” and insisting that he has no ulterior motives. “We believe that everyone should have access to the Internet, and it’s kind of crazy that we’re sitting here and four billion people in the world don’t,” he said, according to TechCrunch.

[via Re/code]