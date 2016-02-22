Twitter Snags Former Apple PR Exec For Communications Role

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Monday that Natalie Kerris, who most recently helped lead Apple’s PR team, is the company’s new VP of global communications. Kerris is taking on a role last held by Gabriel Stricker, who left Twitter last July after three years at the company. The new hire also comes on the heels of high-profile departures from Twitter last month.

Kerris, who spent 14 years at Apple, is surprisingly not as active on Twitter as you might expect. At the time of writing, her Twitter profile shows just 313 tweets and 1,897 followers—a number that has jumped significantly in the hours since Dorsey’s announcement. Here’s hoping she gets a nice blue check mark next to her name soon.